donald trump

Trump White House attorney disputes Hutchinson's Jan. 6 testimony about handwritten note

Sources familiar with the matter said that Eric Herschmann had previously told the committee that he had penned the note.
By John Santucci, Katherine Faulders and Will Steakin
EMBED <>More Videos

Former aide gives bombshell testimony about Trump's actions on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON -- Former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann is claiming that a handwritten note regarding a potential statement for then-President Donald Trump to release during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was written by him during a meeting at the White House that afternoon, and not by White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

At Tuesday's Jan. 6 committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney displayed a handwritten note which Hutchinson testified she wrote after Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed her a note card and pen to take his dictation.



Sources familiar with the matter said that Herschmann had previously told the committee that he had penned the note.

"The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021," a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening.

"All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann," the spokesperson said.

WATCH: Secret Service responds to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Jan. 6
EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. Secret Service issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it was prepared for agents to provide sworn testimony in relation to new allegations brought up in the Jan. 6 hearing.



At Tuesday's hearing, Hutchinson, testifying about the note, said, "That's a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o'clock."

"And it's written on the chief of staff note card, but that's your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?" Rep. Cheney asked.

"That's my handwriting," Hutchinson replied.

MORE: Irate Trump physically assaulted security detail, demanded to go to Capitol, Cassidy Hutchinson testifies at Jan. 6 hearing
EMBED More News Videos

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is hearing testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide in Donald Trump's White House.



Hutchinson, a former top aide to Meadows, said that Meadows handed her the note card and a pen and started dictating a potential statement for Trump to release amid the Capitol riot.
Hutchinson also said that Herschmann had suggested changing the statement and to "put 'without legal authority.'"

In response to Herschmann's claim, a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee said, "The committee has done its diligence on this and found Ms. Hutchinson's account of this matter credible. While we understand that she and Mr. Herschmann may have differing recollections of who wrote the note, what's ultimately important is that both White House officials believed that the President should have immediately instructed his supporters to leave the Capitol building."



"The note memorialized this," the committee spokesperson said. "But Mr. Trump did not take that action at the time."

The Jan. 6 committee has repeatedly relied on Herschmann's candid and sometimes vulgar testimony throughout the hearings in June, including when the former White House lawyer testified that he shot down former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark's plan to overturn the 2020 election.

Herschmann, a former Trump White House lawyer, also defended former President Trump during Trump's first impeachment trial and worked in the West Wing as a senior adviser.

An attorney for Hutchinson did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News, nor did Meadows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.donald trumpriotus capitolsecret service2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldcongressinvestigationabc newsnational
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
DONALD TRUMP
Giuliani associate to be sentenced for violating campaign finance laws
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Rep. Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life' at rally
Jan. 6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
TOP STORIES
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Delaware County
Family members identify woman killed after man fires into bar
Colorado man gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park: police
Philly man brutally beaten, robbed by group of teens: Police
Building owner charged in fire that led to firefighter's death
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny And Pleasant
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
Wawa Hoagie Day is back! Here's where to get a free one
Neighbors tired of pickleball noise: 'It's as loud as a rock concert'
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
More TOP STORIES News