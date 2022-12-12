Janet Jackson to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Music megastar Janet Jackson is headed to the Jersey Shore this spring.

Jackson will be performing at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Ticket prices range from $99 to $229.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com and Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

There are also a few presales that begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Other acts headed to the Hard Rock Hotel AC include Earth, Wind & Fire, Wayne Newton, Motley Crue & Def Leppard, The Killers, Chicago, Keith Urban and Anita Baker.

Jackson made an appearance at this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction last month.

Jackson, class of 2018, dressed as she did on the cover of her breakthrough 1986 album "Control" to pay tribute to the men who helped her make it and were her career's key collaborators, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Janet Jackson poses in the press room during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report