DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --The suspect charged in the shooting death of a man outside of a Delaware elementary school last week has been arrested in Maryland and extradited to the First State.
Police say 53-year-old Rodney West shot 39-year-old Derrick Combs on August 28 on the property of Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.
Combs died at the scene.
West, who was a custodian at the school, is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm.
He is being held on $700,000 cash bond.
