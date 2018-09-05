The suspect charged in the shooting death of a man outside of a Delaware elementary school last week has been arrested in Maryland and extradited to the First State.Police say 53-year-old Rodney West shot 39-year-old Derrick Combs on August 28 on the property of Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.Combs died at the scene.West, who was a custodian at the school, is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm.He is being held on $700,000 cash bond.------