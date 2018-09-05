Janitor charged with killing man outside Delaware elementary school

EMBED </>More Videos

Murder suspect extradited to Delaware. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on September 5, 2018.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
The suspect charged in the shooting death of a man outside of a Delaware elementary school last week has been arrested in Maryland and extradited to the First State.

Police say 53-year-old Rodney West shot 39-year-old Derrick Combs on August 28 on the property of Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.

Combs died at the scene.

West, who was a custodian at the school, is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $700,000 cash bond.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsmurderschoolDover
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
'Philly Special' statue unveiled at the Linc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
10 from Dubai flight hospitalized after JFK landing
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Philly public schools to dismiss at 12 p.m. Thursday due to heat
Lockdown lifted at Edison High School in Hunting Park
Parents call police after electric fence put up near bus stop
Show More
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Truck stuck under overpass, blocking ramp to MLK Drive
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
More News