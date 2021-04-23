Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is opening 2 new locations in Philadelphia

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is coming to Philadelphia later this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is coming to Philadelphia later this year with not one but two new locations in Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square.Founded in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton Bauer, Jeni's is known for its crave-worthy ice creams - from classics like Brambleberry Crisp to dairy-free favorites like Caramel Pecan Sticky Buns and brand-new flavors like Buttercream Birthday Cake.The Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square scoop shops will be Jeni's first in Pennsylvania."I've loved visiting Philadelphia over the years. And I'm so excited to get to spend even more time there," said Bauer. "We can't wait to become a part of the Fishtown and Rittenhouse Square communities."Jeni's has long been known for its social, environmental, and business leadership, and in 2019 was recognized as a Best For The World honoree, according to a company spokesperson.