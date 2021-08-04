Health & Fitness

Jennifer Aniston reveals she cut ties with 'a few people' who refused to get COVID vaccine

By Megan Stone via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has cut ties with "a few people" who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to InStyle for the September cover issue, the "Morning Show" star expressed disbelief that some people are shunning research from accredited scientists and health experts.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she remarked.

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," the actress added.

Aniston, 52, then revealed she "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated]."

"It was unfortunate," the Golden Globe winner admitted before making a case for why people should be comfortable with revealing whether or not they were vaccinated: "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

In the interview, the actress also spoke about resetting her life during the pandemic.

"My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realizing that you can't please everybody," she said.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News