Jersey Shore stabbing: Arrests made after 2 stabbed at New Jersey beach

POINT PLEASANT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after a stabbing at the Jersey Shore Monday.

The incident happened at Point Pleasant Beach in Ocean County where police responded to a fight call involving a knife on the beach in the area of 300 Boardwalk.

When authorities arrived at the scene, two male victims were found with stab wounds and were immediately transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Two male suspects are in custody at Point Pleasant Beach Police Department.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra responded to the incident on Facebook.


The investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ocean countyarrestjersey shorestabbingcustody
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shoregoers consider extending their summer at the beach
High school coach remembers football player who died after practice
Video captures arsonist lighting porch on fire
South Jersey officer dies following on-duty life-saving incident
Battleship New Jersey closing down due to COVID-19
Disney reaches capacity, but virus throwing theme parks for a loop
AccuWeather: Warmer, More Humid Air Moving In
Show More
Labor Day brings Biden to PA, Trump holds White House presser
2 men, 1 woman injured in Labor Day shooting
Pyro device at gender reveal party blamed for raging CA fire
Odds dimming of another $1,200 stimulus payment
Tropical Storm Rene forms in the Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News