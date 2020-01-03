Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - January 3, 2020

By and Heather Grubola
I'm about to find out what my "worst case scenario" is and you can too through mid-April at the Franklin Institute. The exhibit walks you through some of your biggest fears and worst nightmares and gives you the tools to survive. It's based on a series of books by two local authors.

If you are still relishing in the glow of the holidays you have just a couple more days to enjoy LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo, it runs through Sunday, and Peddler's Village in Bucks County through Saturday.

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks is going prehistoric this weekend. Jurassic Quest is roaring into town with true-to-size replicas of more than 80 different dinosaur species. Kids can try their hand at digging up fossils, pet interactive "baby dinosaurs" and ride a 24-foot-tall T-Rex.

Also at the Franklin Institute this weekend is your last chance to see "Museum of the Moon", a large scale sculpture measuring 23-feet in diameter. The art display is a fusion of lunar imagery and surround sound composition.
