This weekend you can keep it casual, enjoy a cocktail or glass of kegged wine and snack on some bar favorites at the first full open week of Wine Dive on South Street. Its dive bar meets 70s Vegas lounge decor with some quirky touches that you'll find if you take a closer look.
If you want to learn more about the dinosaurs, it's now your chance at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. You can get up close and personal with fossils and even name your own dinosaur.
It's also the 22nd annual Philadelphia tattoo arts convention this weekend. Not only can you see live tattooing, but there will be performances, art displays, and special guest artists.
It may be winter, but you can immerse yourself in what feels like springtime at the orchid extravaganza in Longwood Gardens. It starts this weekend, and runs until March, so you have some time to smell the flowers.
It's now taco Tuesday, every day in Malvern, Chester County. This weekend the Bomba Taco and Bar is having its grand opening. They are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner, and even have a brunch menu on the weekends.
Weekend Happenings- January 17, 2020
