Its Winter Fest time in Chestnut Hill. Visitors can enjoy ice-sculpting demonstrations, ice skating, a bonfire encased in ice, chili samplings and of course ooey, gooey s'mores.
The Philadelphia Film Center on Chestnut Street is hosting a weekend long screening event for the nine films up for Best Picture at the Oscars. A weekend pass costs just $50 and includes one free small popcorn. And you can catch the Oscars right here on 6abc on February 9th.
Black History month kicks off tomorrow. Major attractions throughout the city will celebrate the heritage, culture and history with special exhibitions, performances, tours and other programming.
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center is opening its pop-up tropical destination "Getaway at the Greenhouse" tomorrow. The event attracted more than 10--thousand visitors last season. While visiting the five attractions you can also meet zoo animals, visit food trucks and enjoy live music.
Award winning country group Little Big Town will perform tonight at The Met Philadelphia. The quartet's Nightfall tour will likely include hits like "Boondocks", "Better Man" and "Girl Crush".
And if you want more sporting action, the Flyers take on the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow. Villanova Men's basketball will face off with Creighton University and Temple men's basketball will take on East Carolina University - both of those games are also on Saturday.
Weekend Happenings - January 31, 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More