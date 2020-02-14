Community & Events

Weekend Happenings - February 14, 2020

By and Heather Grubola
The owners of Vesper are bringing you a brand new way to enjoy live music, artistic decor, and cocktails at Leda and the Swan. The special handcrafted cocktails and speakeasy vibe make you feel like you're in your own VIP space.

If you're in need of some indoor or outdoor home inspiration, you're in luck because the Philly Home and Garden Show is at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center through Sunday. There will be 250 exhibitors complete with plant and flower arrangements, and some of the newest smart home advancements.

The Merriam Theater will be hosting the classical Chinese dance company Shen Yun, until March 1st. The show tells the story of the lost culture, and spiritual heritage of ancient China through high energy performances, detailed costumes, and high tech backdrops.

Tonight you can celebrate love in a casual way by ordering a heart shaped pie from Slice. One lucky customer will be surprised with a custom Philly "love" necklace from Sermania Jewelry in South Philly. Slice has two locations in Philadelphia and one in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsweekend happenings
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News