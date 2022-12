Celebrating Jim Gardner's passion for Philadelphia sports

In addition to journalism, our Jim Gardner has several passions - including his love for sports.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our dear friend and colleague Jim Gardner will soon leave Action News, and we are sending him off to retirement in style.

You've welcomed Jim inside your home for the last 46 years now. And this Wednesday will be his final broadcast from this anchor desk.

We've learned that Jim has several passions along with journalism and one of those passions is of course sports.