When to watch Jim Gardner's last newscast on Action News and primetime special

Part 1 - Jim Gardner discusses his career at 6abc, his work, his friends, and how he got here.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc will be holding a week-long celebration of Jim Gardner's remarkable career at Action News.

We'll begin with a series of stories looking back on his 46 years with us.

Those reports will begin Sunday, December 18.

Then, you can watch Jim's final edition of Action News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21.

Finally, please join us for an hour-long primetime special all about Jim's career on Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Jim held the long-tenured position of anchor of Action News at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. since May 11, 1977, after joining WPVI as a reporter and anchor during the Noon newscast on June 1, 1976.

Brian Taff will become the new anchor of Action News at 6 after Jim's retirement.

Jim stepped down from anchoring Action News at 11 in January. The newcast is now anchored by Rick Williams.

Jim received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University in 1970. Following his graduation, Gardner worked briefly on the radio at the all-news WINS Radio in New York and later WFAS Radio in White Plains, New York.

He began his television broadcast career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo before joining WPVI, where he has remained for more than four decades.