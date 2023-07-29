Jim Gardner leads boats during Philly-themed Night in Venice Parade in NJ

A familiar face made an appearance at an event in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A familiar face made an appearance at an event in Ocean City, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Former 6abc anchor Jim Gardner served as grand marshal for the Night in Venice Parade.

The theme for this year's boat parade was 'It's a Philly Thing.'

And of course, you can't celebrate Philadelphia without including our beloved sports mascots.

The Philly Phanatic, Phang, and Gritty helped hype up the onlookers.

Gardner retired back in December after over 45 years at 6abc.

He led the line of boats throughout the bay on Saturday night.

The route started near the Ocean City Longpoty Toll bridge and traveled to Tennessee Avenue.

At the end of the night, a fireworks show wrapped up the festivities.