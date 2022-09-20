'Jimmy Kimmel Live's' Guillermo mingles with Eagles fans before Monday Night Football in Philly

Guillermo is taking his bus on the road to promote Jimmy Kimmel's episodes in Brooklyn, which start to air next Monday on 6abc.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star Guillermo joined the Eagles fans for some tailgating prior to Monday Night Football.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A special guest mingled with Philadelphia Eagles tailgaters before Monday night's big win.

Guillermo, Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," arrived on a bus to party with Eagles fans outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Guillermo posed for pictures and enjoyed the beat of the Eagles drumline.

Guillermo told Action News that Eagles fans are so welcoming.

On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Guillermo introduced Jimmy to Eagles nation.

Guillermo also told Jimmy while in Philly, he ate at one of Marc Vetri's restaurants.

Guillermo later tweeted a picture alongside Gritty, Swoop and Eagles fans.

He called them "my weird new friends."

"Thank you Philly! It was a lot of fun," Guillermo tweeted.