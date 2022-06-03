Phillies fire Joe Girardi, name Rob Thomson interim manager

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies have also relieved coaching assistant Bobby Meacham of his duties.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi and named bench coach Rob Thomson as the interim replacement.

The team made the announcement on Friday morning, hours before the Phillies will host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park.



The Phillies currently have a 22-29 record and are in third place in the National League East, 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski released this statement:

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities. While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward."

Thomson becomes the 56th manager in franchise history. He has served as the team's bench coach while also coordinating spring training for the last five seasons after being originally hired on Dec. 5, 2017.

This year marks Thomson's 38th season in professional baseball.

This is a Thursday, March 17, 2022 photo of coach Rob Thomson of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team in Clearwater, Fla.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky



"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me," Thomson said in a statement. "Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now for the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around."

Girardi managed the Phillies for two-plus years and went 132-141.

Philadelphia Phillies' Joe Girardi walks to the dugout during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri, who has been with the organization since the 2018 season, has been promoted to bench coach.

Dombrowski and Thomson will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. at the ballpark.
