Arrest of woman accused of trying to kidnap 49ers legend Joe Montana's grandchild caught on video

New cellphone video shows deputies taking Sodsai Predpring Dalzell, 39, into custody in Malibu shortly after she allegedly tried to abduct the 9-month-old child on Saturday.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has charged Dalzell with attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 years old and first-degree residential burglary with a person present. She entered a not-guilty plea on Tuesday and is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.
If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of up to eight years in state prison. Bail has been set at $200,000.
RELATED: 49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder, deputies say
She is accused of breaking into the Hall of Fame quarterback's home just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Montana and his wife Jennifer were home when a woman entered the house, and removed a sleeping child from a playpen and held it in her arms. Montana and his wife confronted the woman and he was able to take the child out of the suspect's arms, the sheriff's department says.
The woman fled, but was later tracked down at a nearby house and arrested.
Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.— Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020