Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' Joel Embiid listed as "out" for Game 3, but status could change: ESPN

The 76ers superstar suffered a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion during last week's game against Raptors.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fans still optimistic after 76ers fall to 0-2 against Heat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers may be without their superstar for Game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat.

The team has listed Joel Embiid as "out" for Friday night's game in Philadelphia, though his status could change, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Embiid is suffering from a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.



The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took on April 28, with 3:58 left in the game in Toronto, when the 76ers were up by 29 points and well on their way to getting an East first-round-clinching win over the Raptors. He got hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam, and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain.

Wojnarowski says there's still progress that could be made to change Embiid's availability vs. the Heat on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Heat currently leads the series 2-0.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphianba playoffsjoel embiidphiladelphia 76ers
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
NBA playoffs 2022: Complete second-round matchups, schedules and news
Philadelphia 76ers still forced to 'wait and see' on Joel Embiid st...
NBA playoffs 2022: What's next for the conference semifinals headin...
Miami visits Philadelphia with 2-0 series lead
TOP STORIES
COVID deaths forecast to rise in the US for first time in months
Police: Shooting leaves man dead near Widener University
After a splashy offseason, it's a great time to be an Eagles fan
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Remains of Bucks County soldier killed in WWII identified
Gerber baby contest winner shines spotlight on limb differences
Stocks plunge in Wall Street's worst day of the year
Show More
Pair of goats placed into police custody after roaming Philly streets
Temple celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019
MLB pitcher ejected after awkward exchange with umpire
Man shot outside South Philly tavern
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News