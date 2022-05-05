76ers' Joel Embiid listed as "out" for Game 3, but status could change: ESPN

The team has listed Joel Embiid as "out" for Friday night's game in Philadelphia, though his status could change, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Embiid is suffering from a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.
The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as out for Game 3, but there’s still progress that could be made to change his availability vs. Heat on Friday.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2022
The injuries stem from a hit Embiid took on April 28, with 3:58 left in the game in Toronto, when the 76ers were up by 29 points and well on their way to getting an East first-round-clinching win over the Raptors. He got hit in the face by a driving Pascal Siakam, and immediately took several steps back in obvious pain.
Wojnarowski says there's still progress that could be made to change Embiid's availability vs. the Heat on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Heat currently leads the series 2-0.