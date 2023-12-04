Closing arguments set to begin in trial of fmr. labor leader John Dougherty

Dougherty, and others, are accused of having embezzled more than $650,000 from electrician's union IBEW Local 98.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Closing arguments are set to get underway in the trial of former labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty.

Action News was there as Dougherty walked into federal court on Monday morning.

Dougherty and others are accused of having embezzled more than $650,000 from electrician's union IBEW Local 98 between 2010 and 2016.

Federal prosecutors allege that Dougherty spent the money on home renovations, meals, concerts and groceries for himself and his family and friends.

Dougherty, 63, has denied the allegations and expressed confidence of acquittal on the more than 90 counts that include conspiracy, embezzlement, wire and tax fraud, and falsification of union records.

Defense attorneys portrayed him as a hardworking leader trying to account for his expenses while working around the clock for union members.

The union's former president, Brian Burrows, is also standing trial in the federal case.

In 2021, Dougherty was convicted on bribery charges in a separate trial, along with former city councilmember Bobby Henon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.