Global fast-food giant Jollibee arrives in Philly with major buzz for its Filipino fried chicken

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eater.com just named the Best Fried Chicken Chain in America, and it's called Jollibee - known by its mascot, the jolly bee.

The chain has been an institution in the Philippines since the 1970s, now their good eats are cooking up in Philly for the first time.

From marinated bone-in fried chicken to spicy chicken sandwiches, the restaurant menu also includes traditional Filipino dishes like Palabok Fiesta - made with clear rice noodles topped with garlic sauce, sauteed pork, and shrimp.

The spaghetti is also made Filipino style, but don't expect to find meatballs - the sauce is sweet, and loaded with chunks of sliced hot dog.

The Philadelphia location is the first in Pennsylvania, located on Bustleton Avenue in 'the great Northeast', and is open every day of the week.

Jollibee | Facebook | Instagram

7340 Bustleton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19149

267-599-8008

open 9am-10pm daily