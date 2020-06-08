Phiadelphia police staff inspector Joseph Bologna surrenders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna surrendered to the 15th District on Monday morning.

"He's being processed. He'll have a bail arraignment later on this afternoon," according to attorney Fortunato Perri Jr.

Bologna faces aggravated assault and related charges after cell phone video shows him hitting a protester with a collapsible baton.

Joseph Bologna leaves FOP headquarters



Bologna began the day at FOP Lodge 5 Headquarters, accompanied by Perri and Lodge 5 president John McNesby.

Bologna said little beyond 'thank you' as he passed his supporters packed on the FOP lawn.

"Just shows the support he has and how he's being railroaded," McNesby told 6abc.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner Friday announced he is filing aggravated assault and related charges against Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna.



McNesby has said District Attorney Larry Krasner rushed to judgment filing criminal charges without a complete and thorough investigation.

The student was initially arrested by Philadelphia Police, but after Krasner saw the video, his office declined to charge the protester, who is a Temple University student who he said needed 10 staples.

Action News reached out to the student's attorney for comment.

Temple University released a statement saying in part,

"...we were extremely disturbed by the violent treatment of a Temple student by a Philadelphia Police officer during a recent off-campus protest. We have reached out to the student and will continue to support him throughout this process."

