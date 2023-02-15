JuJu Smith-Schuster's troll prompts response from A.J. Brown, other Eagles players

PHILADELPHIA -- Love wasn't in the air on Tuesday when Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sent a Valentine's Day card directed at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Twitter.

The card featured a picture of a smiling Bradberry with the words, "I'll hold you when it matters most."

The Valentine's Day greeting comes two days after Bradberry's costly holding penalty on Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The game-changing play helped the Chiefs record a 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

For his part, Bradberry owned up to his penalty after the game.

"It was holding," he said. "I tugged his jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide."

On Tuesday, Bradberry opted to take a subtle dig at Smith-Schuster by reminding Twitter users that he -- and not Smith-Schuster -- qualified for the All-Pro team.

While Bradberry's response was subtle, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was more direct.

Smith-Schuster didn't take too long to respond to Brown's comment, and added a retort to Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who also called him out.