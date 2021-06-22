Millions expected to hit the road for July 4th holiday, AAA says

PHILADELPHIA -- Travel for the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels.

Some 47 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more to celebrate Independence Day.

In the Philadelphia region, AAA is expecting more than 660,000 people to be on the move.

Many of them will go by car.

"With people ready to take that great American road trip - with vaccines, with the economy turning around, that pent up demand to travel again - this will be a very busy Independence Day holiday weekend for travel," said AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell.

AAA says many people neglected to keep up with automobile maintenance during the pandemic, so it's a good idea to get your vehicle serviced before hitting the road.

