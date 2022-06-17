juneteenth

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved people learned of freedom

By Terrell Brown
EMBED <>More Videos

Galveston's Juneteenth celebration commemorates when last enslaved learned of freedom

GALVESTON, Texas -- The most popular Juneteenth celebration of emancipation is in Galveston, Texas, where the last enslaved people were freed.

The city designated five sites you can walk to explore how the events of June 19, 1865, unfolded.

Galveston Island is a beach town about an hour drive from Houston.

On Pier 22 lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.

On Pier 22 in Galveston, Texas, lies a small plaque that commemorates what happened there.



About a half block from the plaque is where ships from the middle passage docked, and where a building now stands used to be Sydnor's auction house where Black men, women and children were sold every Tuesday and Friday. It was the largest slave auction west of New Orleans.

"Welcome to the Nia Cultural Center. This is where we expand the story of the journey of freedom," said local historian Sam Collins.

RELATED: ABC7 commemorates Juneteenth with 'Our Chicago: Freedom Day' special

Collins said after the Civil War, Port Galveston was the farthest and last to surrender.

When asked if ending slavery was all about goodwill or if there was politics wrapped up in it, Collins said, "Oh, it was actually a war tool that was used by Lincoln to weaken the south."

ALSO SEE: How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about the history of Juneteenth and what it represents for the descendants of enslaved people and others in the United States.



Illinois colored troops arrived alongside Union soldiers to enforce a series of executive orders. The third order demanded absolute equality for all slaves, but news didn't travel fast, so troops had to get creative.

Reedy Chapel is a church in the community is where enslaved people used to worship. Within the four walls is where many of them learned of their freedom.

RELATED: 'Our Chicago: Black Freedom': Juneteenth history commemorated in half-hour special

"There's strong legend that the general orders were nailed to the front door of Reedy Chapel AME Church," said genealogy Sharon Gillins.

Before leaving Texas, we visited Opal Lee in Dallas.

"I have to pinch myself sometimes, to see if it really happened," she said

RELATED: President Obama on the keys to democracy's survival, healing racial divide
EMBED More News Videos

As Juneteenth approaches, Barack Obama says he trusts in a new generation fighting for equal rights.



At 95 years young, she's known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," and campaigned for decades to make it a federal holiday.

"I tell young people, make yourself a committee of one. We can't depend on somebody else to do it. It's left up to them to make the changes that will make this country the
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasrace and culture abc7 chicagoslaveryu.s. & worldrace and culturejuneteenth
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Residents hold Juneteenth art pop up to help save famous Tanner House
92-year-old founded free museum to preserve African American history
How people came to celebrate Juneteenth in the U.S.
Walmart apologizes for selling Juneteenth ice cream
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Montco assault may be linked to Philly crimes: Police
32 shots fired at group watching NBA Finals at Philly cookout; 1 dead
Off-duty Philly officer carjacked at gunpoint, fires weapon: Police
Police shoot man in Hatfield; knife recovered from the scene
Over 400K pill bottles recalled for child-resistant packaging concerns
'Execution-style' shooting: 17-year-old killed after getting takeout
Hockey player breaks barriers through hard work on, off the ice
Show More
Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers
Vets for Trump co-founder free on bail despite social posts
Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power
Longtime Action News Executive Producer Rick Williams passes away
Canceled flights rise across US as summer travel heats up
More TOP STORIES News