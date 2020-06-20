Juneteenth parade celebrates freedom through the streets of Wilmington

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Show More
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News