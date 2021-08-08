Teen hospitalized after being shot in the back in Juniata

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 16-year-old male early Sunday morning in the city's Juniata section.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Neilson Street.

Police say the teen was with five other family members in the living room of their home when someone in a white Infiniti slowed down and fired several shots. The driver then sped off.

The 16-year-old was hit twice in the back.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are checking private security video to help track down the suspect's vehicle.
