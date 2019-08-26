Junkyard fire burns 10 vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Smoke from a junkyard fire in Southwest Philadelphia could be seen from miles away on Sunday night.

Our Sky 6 camera captured the large plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky.

The fire broke out at the junkyard near the 6700 block of Essington Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.



The fire department says about 10 cars burned.

The blaze was placed under control just after 8 p.m.
