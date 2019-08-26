Junkyard fire burns 10 vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia

Our Sky 6 camera captured the large plumes of smoke billowing into the night sky.
The fire broke out at the junkyard near the 6700 block of Essington Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.
PFD members were called to a junkyard tonight near 67th & Essington where about 10 cars were burning. The fire was placed under control at 8:10 p.m. #24x7x365 pic.twitter.com/VA1FZ6N8cz— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) August 26, 2019
The fire department says about 10 cars burned.
The blaze was placed under control just after 8 p.m.