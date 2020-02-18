Jury returns split verdict in sex assault trial of former Temple University frat president Ari Goldstein

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A jury returned a split verdict on Tuesday in the sex assault trial of a former Temple University fraternity president.The jury found 23-year-old Ari Goldstein not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, but guilty of attempted sexual assault for an incident in 2018.Sentencing is scheduled for May 4. He will remain in custody until then.One of the women claimed that what began as a consensual sexual encounter back in 2017 became aggressive and she alleges Goldstein forced her into performing sexual acts after she told him no.The second accuser said, in 2018, Goldstein invited her to his fraternity house to smoke marijuana. She alleges he pinned her down and attempted to sexually assault her. She says she told him no and ran out.Throughout the trial Goldstein maintained his innocence and his attorney said the charges are false.Prosecutors argued Goldstein was reckless and didn't stop when the women told him no.