Jury selection begins for Sean Kratz, accused of murdering four Bucks County men

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jury selection begins for one of the men accused of participating in the murder of four young men in Bucks County two years ago.

Prosecutors said Sean Kratz helped his cousin, Cosmo DiNardo, killed and then bury the bodies of the men.

The bodies were found on DiNardo's family farm in Solebury Township.

DiNardo pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

Kratz rejected a plea deal.

Jury selection is expected to last two weeks.
