Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale

LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Langhorne, Bucks County this week.

Just Between Friends Lower Bucks County will be taking over the former Sears at the Oxford Valley Mall this week (August 4th to 7th).

The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.

Cassandra Bartle and her mother are organizing the sale as way to bust inflation and help the wallets out of families with small children.

"All of the items provided by sellers and are recycled back in to the community. Another family to going to receive those items and its families helping families in these tough times." says Cassandra.

Feasterville family Steven and Jackie Markovich are feeling the pinch at the pocketbook.

"We have three growing boys that we need to clothe as cheaply as possible. There's definitely inflation, just feeding them alone can be tough. When you have to choose between groceries or buying clothes that's tough."

The Markovich's hope this week's sale can be a benefit to their spending and help out the community too.

Sunday features the best sale deals, with most remaining inventory (those marked without a star) going for 50% off ticket prices.