Score deals and major discounts on baby and kids items at JBF consignment sale in Oaks

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The biggest pop-up kids' event in America is happening this week and it's a great way to save some cash on gently used baby and kid items.

The Just Between Friends kids' consignment event is back at the Greater Philly Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County starting September 14.

"Local families can expect to save anywhere from 50% to 90% off of retail, so on everything they need for their kids for fall and winter: clothing, toys, books, games, puzzles - all of it under one big roof," said organizer Tracy Panase.

This is a great opportunity to get Halloween costumes at a discount. The pre-sale is happening Wednesday, September 13 until 9 p.m. for teachers, military members, first responders, healthcare heroes, and first-time parents.

The wonderful thing about this sale is by shopping, you're helping other community members put money in their pockets.

"This is families helping families, so these are local moms and dads from the greater Philadelphia area, who have items that their kids have out loved or outgrown," said Panase.

There are also new items that still have tags on them perfect for gift giving, as well as holidays.

The sale opens to the public Thursday September 14 at 9 a.m. and continues through Sunday, September 17. On Sunday, many items are an additional 50% off.

For more information on the JBF Consignment Sale, CLICK HERE.