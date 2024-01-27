Justin Timberlake announces 2024 world tour with stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time in five years, beloved performer Justin Timberlake is crossing the U.S. with his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

As part of the tour produced by Live Nation, Timberlake will be hitting 'The Sweetest Place on Earth' this summer.

The singer-songwriter is set to play in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Hersheypark Stadium on July 4, 2024.

The tour was announced on Friday and tickets will go on sale on February 2. Additional dates, including stops across Europe, will be announced shortly.

Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets when they become available.

For more information visit justintimberlake.com.

Justin Timberlake world tour 2024 stops in U.S.

April 29 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

May 2 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

May 6 - SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

May 10 - T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada

May 14 - Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

May 17 - Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

May 21 - Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

May 29 - Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

May 31 - Moody Center in Austin, Texas

June 4 - Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

June 6 - BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

June 10 - State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

June 12 - PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

June 14 - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

June 15 - Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

June 21 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois

June 25 - Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

June 29 - TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

July 3 - CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

July 4 - Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania

July 7 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

July 9 - Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky