Justin Timberlake announces 2024 world tour with stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time in five years, beloved performer Justin Timberlake is crossing the U.S. with his "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."
As part of the tour produced by Live Nation, Timberlake will be hitting 'The Sweetest Place on Earth' this summer.
The singer-songwriter is set to play in Hershey, Pennsylvania at the Hersheypark Stadium on July 4, 2024.
The tour was announced on Friday and tickets will go on sale on February 2. Additional dates, including stops across Europe, will be announced shortly.
Visit ticketmaster.com to purchase tickets when they become available.
For more information visit justintimberlake.com.
April 29 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada
May 2 - Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
May 6 - SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
May 10 - T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nevada
May 14 - Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California
May 17 - Kia Forum in Inglewood, California
May 21 - Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
May 29 - Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
May 31 - Moody Center in Austin, Texas
June 4 - Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
June 6 - BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
June 10 - State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
June 12 - PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
June 14 - Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
June 15 - Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
June 21 - United Center in Chicago, Illinois
June 25 - Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
June 29 - TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
July 3 - CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
July 4 - Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania
July 7 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
July 9 - Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky