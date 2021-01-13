presidential inauguration

Tom Hanks to host Joe Biden Inauguration Day TV special featuring Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato

'Celebrating America' will air on ABC on January 20.
PHILADELPHIA -- Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato will be among the celebrities taking part in a primetime television special on Inauguration Day.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the inaugural proceedings, President-elect Joe Biden's team is putting on a show to end the night.

The 90-minute program, titled "Celebrating America," will be hosted by Hanks.

The show will also feature Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi.

On Wednesday, Timberlake announced on social media that he and Clemons will be performing a new song they wrote during the pandemic called "Better Days."



"This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration," Timberlake posted. "We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country...but I hope now, despite the past four years we are on our way."

Lovato posted on Instagram she was "honored to announce" she will be joining Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for the event.

"I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!" Levato said.



The primetime programming will cap off the inaugural celebration that includes events ahead of Biden taking the oath, including their previously announced National Day of Service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19.

The celebration will include the official Inaugural Ceremonies themselves, as well as a wreath laying on Arlington National Cemetery with other former first couples, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Presidents and first ladies, George and Laura Bush, and Barack and Michelle Obama, and a "Parade Across America" on January 20 - the 'reimagined' virtual parade amid COVID-19.

"This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety - so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans," said Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement.

"Celebrating America" will air on multiple networks including this ABC station and streaming platforms at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on January 20, 2021.

----

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstom hankspresidential inaugurationentertainmentkamala harrisjon bon jovijoe bidenu.s. & worldjustin timberlakedemi lovato
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Trump issues emergency declaration for DC ahead of inauguration
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
Biden inauguration theme: 'America United'
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Fight may have led to deadly shooting in South Philly: Police
Officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police
Mega Millions soars to $750M, no winner Tuesday
US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Show More
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
New NJ vaccination site opens as tri-state area ramps up rollout
AccuWeather: A Couple Bright And Mild Afternoons
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
More TOP STORIES News