SCRANTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane could be heading back to jail for violating her probation.A Montgomery County judge has ordered a hearing where they could decide to revoke Kane's probation.She's accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car in Scranton last month.It happened while Kane was on probation following her perjury conviction in 2016.She spent more than eight months in jail and lost her law license.A date for the probation hearing has not yet been set.