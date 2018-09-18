Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware

Police in Wilmington say a kayaker drowned in the Brandywine River Tuesday.Officials received a call about a capsized kayak, near Superfine Lane and Race Street, just before 1 this afternoon.When firefighters arrived, they were told the victim was quickly moving down river due to the swift current.Several witnesses jumped into the water to help, but they wound up needing a rescue themselves.Emergency officials were able to pull them to safety, but it was too late to save the kayaker.The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.------