Man killed in Lehigh County plane crash identified as Easton, Pa. man

One person is dead and another person is injured after a plane crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh County.

SALISBURY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The man killed in a small plane crash earlier this week in Lehigh County has been identified.

The victim was 49-year-old Keith Kozel of Easton, Pa., the county coroner's office said Friday.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.

The scene was about a mile and a half from the Queen City Airport.

The plane came down in a yard and narrowly missed a home.

Records show flight training school ProFlite Aero Services owned the plane that was involved in the crash.

Another person in the plane was injured in the crash.