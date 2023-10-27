Video shows horrific crash that left two dead in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the horrific high-speed crash on Friday that left two people dead and three others injured.

The video shows a Dodge Caravan barreling down Jasper Street just after 11 a.m.

The minivan struck a gray Acura with a woman and two children inside before flipping over and crashing into a fence on Lehigh Avenue.

The man driving the Dodge and his female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman and her passengers from the Acura were taken to Jefferson Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Some residents we spoke with said drivers are constantly speeding by in the area.

"I'm sorry for their loss, it's just they really need to put a light or a stop because this is where everything happens, right here," said Joshua Appenzeller.

The names of the people killed haven't been released.