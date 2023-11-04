Interfaith community comes together after mosque is vandalized in Montgomery County

Faith leaders and politicians from around Montgomery County came to the center to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Faith, civic, and political leaders came together in Montgomery County on Saturday to stand against a hate incident that happened at a local mosque.

Investigators say on Thursday at approximately 11:15 p.m., a man walked up to the door of the Khair Community Center in Upper Providence Township and wrote the word "terrorist" on the mosque door.

Board members say a worker discovered the hateful message Friday morning and called the Upper Providence Police Department.

READ | Montgomery County mosque vandalized with hateful message

Montgomery County mosque vandalized with hateful message Montgomery County mosque vandalized with hateful message

"We are shocked and traumatized by this incident," said Ahmad Bakran, a board member.

On Saturday, officers guarded the mosque as the community came together to pray.

"We implore you to stand with us, condemn Islamophobia, and reject hatred at people who believe," said Bakran.

In the face of this act of hate came a moment of unity.

"All of our faith traditions, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, all are based in love," said Rev. Matthew Arlyck from POWER Interfaith.

Faith leaders and politicians from around Montgomery County came to the center to stand in solidarity with the Muslim community.

"I am so happy to see so many people from our community, from the interfaith community, and our wonderful faith and civic and political leaders," said Ahmet Tekelioglu from CAIR-Philadelphia.

Organizers of the event say attacks against Muslims have been on the rise since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

As police investigate the crime, this group hopes to spread the message, that the Upper Providence community stands together against hate.

"We'll continue to show up together, praying for a peace that respects the divine in each of us," said one speaker.

Leaders are encouraging the Muslim community to take more security precautions in the wake of attacks like this.

Some recommendations include holding community meetings, building interfaith groups, and getting to know law enforcement.