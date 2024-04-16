Video shows man accused of breaking into Philadelphia church several times

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify a man accused of breaking into an East Mount Airy church at least three times in the last month.

Surveillance video shows the suspect inside the Germantown Church of Brethren on the 6600 block of Germantown Avenue on April 8.

Police say the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, broke into the church and then vandalized it.

Church leaders showed Action News some of the damage the vandal allegedly caused.

A computer monitor was smashed against a wall, and now locks are being changed at the church.

Investigators say they believe the suspect is the same man who also broke in on March 19 and March 21.

At the church, officials are discouraged by yet another break-in.

They say this is meant to be a time of celebration, as the church has stood for nearly 300 years and has deep roots in the community.

"This is the 300th anniversary. With our spiritual lives, we're so happy, celebrating. And then this begins to happen," the church's minister, Joseph Craddock, told Action News.

Instead, they are worrying about another set of repairs.

"This is the third repair, third window, third plexiglass, the whole bit, but each time he comes in the same way," Craddock said.

Security is being upgraded around the church, officials say.

They are hoping that the man who did this gets the help he needs.

"If he's this bold, coming in and doing all this, he could get bolder. We know his next step might be something else," said Craddock.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the police.