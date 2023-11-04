Montgomery County mosque vandalized with hateful message

UPPER PROVIDENCE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Surveillance video shows the moment a person spray-painted a hateful message on the door of a Montgomery County mosque.

The vandalism was discovered at the Khair Community Center in Upper Providence Friday morning.

CAIR Philadelphia is now calling for stepped-up security at the center.

"The hate speech that we have been subjected to comes as a shock. We are confident that our allies within the community, from our brothers and sisters in humanity, will overcome this incident together. It is more important now than ever before to stand in solidarity with each other, stand against Islamophobia and other forms of hate, and stand against the dehumanization of Muslims," said Bilal Baqai, president of Khair Community Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.