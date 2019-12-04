WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Kids conquer hunger in the Philadelphia area
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High school football star dies in shooting; twin brother charged
Woman charged in death of baby at unlicensed day care
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
State Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell charged with stealing from non-profit
Sources: Cole Hamels, Braves agree to 1-year, $18M deal
Coroner: Gunshot wounds killed man sought in teen abduction
Show More
Jimmy Carter released from hospital
'10 Most Wanted' fugitive caught in Chester
Sources: Zack Wheeler joins Phillies on five-year deal worth $118 million
Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Trader Joe's recalls several ready-to-eat meals due to possible listeria contamination
More TOP STORIES News