Brother, sister dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County, Pennsylvania home

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two children who were found unconscious inside a home in Berks County earlier this week have died, authorities told WFMZ-TV.

Brinley Snyder, 4, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday afternoon. Her brother, Connor, 8, died shortly after.

First responders were called to the house, on the 2400 block of Route 143 in Albany Township, around 4 p.m. Monday. Both were flown to the hospital.



The coroner's office said Friday that autopsies will be done to determine how the children have died.

Their deaths are part of an "ongoing, active investigation," authorities told WFMZ.
