2 young kids found unconscious inside Berks County, Pennsylvania home

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened in the hours and minutes before two children were found unconscious inside a Berks County, Pennsylvania home.

First responders were called to the house, on the 2400 block of Route 143 in Albany Township, around 4 p.m. Monday

There they discovered an 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl passed out.

Both were flown to the hospital, where they're recovering.

The Berks County District Attorney is now involved in the investigation, but would not release any more details.
