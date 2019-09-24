2 young kids found unconscious inside Berks County, Pennsylvania home

ALBANY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are trying to figure out what happened in the hours and minutes before two children were found unconscious inside a Berks County, Pennsylvania home.First responders were called to the house, on the 2400 block of Route 143 in Albany Township, around 4 p.m. MondayThere they discovered an 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl passed out.Both were flown to the hospital, where they're recovering.The Berks County District Attorney is now involved in the investigation, but would not release any more details.