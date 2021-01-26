Lower Merion basketball team to hold 33 second moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

The NBA superstar died a year ago Tuesday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.
His daughter Gianna and seven others aboard also perished.
When the players do pick up the ball after that remembrance, they will play in a gym named in Bryant's honor.
Later this month, a virtual event will mark 25 years since Kobe led Lower Merion to a state title.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving wore a Kobe jersey as he arrived for Monday night's game.
Bryant's own team, his beloved Los Angles Lakers, will play the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday in South Philadelphia.
