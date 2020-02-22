Family & Parenting

Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns

By
Kolcraft is recalling its Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was triggered by infant deaths reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their backs onto their sides or stomachs.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part of the bassinet being recalled.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return it for a refund. Consumers can contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher that can be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher is good until Feb. 20, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncproduct recallsbabiesrecallu.s. & worldinfant deathsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News