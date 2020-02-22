Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns

Kolcraft is recalling its Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall was triggered by infant deaths reported with other manufacturers' inclined sleep products.
The infants died after rolling from their backs onto their sides or stomachs.
The inclined sleeper accessory is the only part of the bassinet being recalled.
Owners are encouraged to stop using the accessory and return it for a refund. Consumers can contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher that can be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher is good until Feb. 20, 2022.
