A letter encouraging people to join the Ku Klux Klan was found on several properties in the Roslyn section of Abington Wednesday."We really resent that people come into our community and try to divide us," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy. "There's already so much of that going on."When presented with a copy of the flyer recovered by detectives some were shocked, others unfortunately weren't."I don't get surprised anymore by the way things are," said Michael Smith of Roslyn. "I don't."Police said they are investigating."There is some video to indicate that this was a young person on a bicycle," said Molloy. "We've had this in Hatboro not too long ago, and other communities in Montgomery County. Of course they hang their hat on the first amendment right, but this is somewhat of a cowardly act- to go out after dark, encroach on people's property."Although leaving flyers around isn't technically illegal, the police chief would like to talk to the person printing and sharing these flyers- in hopes of changing their mind.------