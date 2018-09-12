Ku Klux Klan flyers found in the Roslyn section of Abington Township

EMBED </>More Videos

Police would like to speak to the person who printed "White Pride" flyers as reported by Maggie Kent during Action News at 11 on September 12, 2018.

By
ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A letter encouraging people to join the Ku Klux Klan was found on several properties in the Roslyn section of Abington Wednesday.

"We really resent that people come into our community and try to divide us," said Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy. "There's already so much of that going on."

When presented with a copy of the flyer recovered by detectives some were shocked, others unfortunately weren't.

"I don't get surprised anymore by the way things are," said Michael Smith of Roslyn. "I don't."

Police said they are investigating.

"There is some video to indicate that this was a young person on a bicycle," said Molloy. "We've had this in Hatboro not too long ago, and other communities in Montgomery County. Of course they hang their hat on the first amendment right, but this is somewhat of a cowardly act- to go out after dark, encroach on people's property."

Although leaving flyers around isn't technically illegal, the police chief would like to talk to the person printing and sharing these flyers- in hopes of changing their mind.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newskkkAbington Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Downgraded to Category 2 storm
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
AccuWeather: More Tropical Humidity and Scattered Downpours
Bradley Cooper in Center City promoting new film
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
South Jersey man spearheads hurricane donation drive
Show More
Electric Factory sold, new owners plan new name contest
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
New job training facility opens in Camden
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
More News