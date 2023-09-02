Crowds head to the Jersey shore for Labor Day weekend

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Labor Day weekend is here and for many families that means one last trip down the shore before school starts.

The Mustaro family from West Deptford kicked off their weekend in Ocean City with a bike ride - fit for five.

They rented a surrey so their three kids could all ride together.

"We got some hanging off but this is perfect for us," laughed Kelly Mustaro.

People set up camp on the beach, saying goodbye to summer break near the ocean.

"Down for the weekend before school starts. I'm a teacher so this is like the last hurrah before the kids arrive on Tuesday," said Jeff Dillon of Ambler, Pa.

But it's not vacation for everyone.

"I am working all weekend as a server," said Olivia Quinn of Upper Twp., NJ.

She and Isabella Swallow enjoyed a walk on the boards before their very busy restaurant shifts.

"I'm kind of excited for it. Excited for it to be over, but it makes the night go quicker too when you're running around," said Swallow.

Another busy spot? The boardwalk games.

"It gets busy during the day here. It's a little bit of a beach day, but around 6-7 o'clock it'll get real busy, between the golf and the three games we have," said Kevin Dougherty, manager at Goofy Golf and Games.

Boardwalk businesses are ready for Labor Day weekend crowds.

The Hula Restaurant anticipates a big weekend.

"We usually get a line that goes out the door, but it moves relatively quickly because we have a pretty good system in place," said owner Amy Rihl.

The Hula Restaurant has been serving up Hawaiian dishes for 23 years.

They say it's been a strong season but not quite like last summer.

"The summer has slowed down a little bit, but just a little bit. Pretty grateful for the amount of people still around," said Rihl.

Businesses say how they do on Labor Day often depends on the weather. Given the forecast for this weekend, they're feeling pretty good.