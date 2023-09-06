Father dies after being pulled from ocean over holiday weekend in Strathmere, New Jersey

STRATHMERE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A father who was pulled from the ocean in Strathmere, Cape May County on Monday has died, authorities said.

People first noticed two people in distress in the water at about 12 p.m. Monday.

A teen girl was rescued by a surfer and her father was found about 15 minutes later, according to Upper Township Beach Patrol Chief Bill Handley.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the man and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Over the weekend, a swimmer also drowned in Beach Haven, Ocean County.

Officials say another rescue was made Sunday in Margate, Atlantic County.

That swimmer was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.