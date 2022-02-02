dog attack

Langhorne residents on edge after coyote spotted in neighborhood

It's believed the large animal may have killed a woman's dog in recent weeks.
LANGHORNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents in Langhorne, Pennsylvania are on high alert after spotting a least one coyote wandering through the neighborhood.

"There was a little dog that was killed about a few weeks ago. It was killed from an animal, so we're pretty concerned," said Barbara Mattleman.

Sydney Lewis says she looked through her back window to check on her 18-month-old Maltipoo named Laila who had been playing in the backyard.

All she saw was Laila's lifeless body several feet away from the back door.

She says she quickly took Laila to her veterinarian, but it was too late. The dog was pronounced dead on arrival.

Later, the veterinarian confirmed the cause of death.


"When I talked to him the next day, he said it was definitely predation. She was definitely somebody's food," recalled Lewis.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of the situation, but as of today, the animal remains on the loose.

Officials say that if you see the animal you should not go near it. The best thing to do is call 911 right away.

