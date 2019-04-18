Large cache of counterfeit Juul products seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- US Customs and Border Protection officers confiscated a shipment of more than 11,000 counterfeit Juul pods, three chargers and other related paraphernalia.The shipment, which arrived from China, was simply labeled "plastic pipe sample."In reality, it contained 36 cartons of Juul pods destined for an address in Newark, Delaware.Customs agents seize millions of dollars worth of fake merchandise every year, but products like these are of particular concern because they are ingested. The upshot is that people who use these products are inhaling a substance that was manufactured with substandard materials from inside a facility that is not properly regulated. In other words, consumers have no way of knowing what they are ingesting.The best way to know if your product is safe is to always purchase consumable products from reputable retailers.Juul released this statement on the seizure: