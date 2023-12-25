Shoppers swarm stores across Philadelphia for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve

The shopping day was a win for both owners and consumers ready to celebrate the season of giving.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoppers swarmed the Target parking lot in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood until the doors shut at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

"It's extremely crowded. If you go in there with your kids, keep them by your side," said Sharnay from Germantown.

"The lines are flowing. It's pretty good," said Eyrone Moton from Southwest Philadelphia.

Some parents dashed into the store for a few final gifts to see their children's wide smiles on Christmas morning.

"It's a special day," said Rashad Millington from West Philadelphia. "Who's not going to want to do that for their kids? What kind of father wouldn't?"

Over at the Christmas Village in Love Park, shoppers moved at a much slower pace and said it was the perfect day to explore the market.

"The weather worked out," said Anjali Patel from Runnemede, New Jersey. "The vibes are nice. Everyone is happy."

"Everyone is super friendly, so brotherly love is showing around here," said Adina Hamilton from Summerville, South Carolina.

"I think the crowd is really great," said Aqila Collins from Summerville, South Carolina. "It's not too crowded. It's not overpacked. The lines are moving swiftly."

Families savored the sweet treats and watched the musical performances, but then they got back to business.

"We're here doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. We like a lot of shops here," said Nicholas Conway from Mantua, New Jersey.

"I'm looking for some nice little gifts to take home," said Hamilton. "But it's an exciting market, and it's great for small businesses."

"I'm going home," said Moton. "I don't want anyone to bother me until tomorrow."

The Christmas Village is closed for this season. However, the holiday market at Dilworth Park is open through New Year's Day.